Dave L. Bernard
July 28, 1935 - September 25, 2021
Dave L. Bernard passed away on September 25, 2021. He was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota to Matt and Theresa (Eckhardt) Bernard on July 28, 1935. He attended school in Havana, ND and graduated from Kidder high school in 1953. He met and married his wife of 59 years in Britton, South Dakota.
Dave spent his adult life raising beef cattle working for Clark Lamport, Bush Angus, C&O Charolais and Sargeant Simmental. He retired in 2000 and relocated to Askov, Minnesota.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Matt and Theresa Bernard, brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Audrey Bernard, father and mother-in-law Art and Amy Weier.
Dave is survived by his wife Joann, daughter Christi Bernard, grandchildren; Tabby and Noah Bernard, brother Matt (Linda) Bernard, sister Carol Jean (Roger) Kelly and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Dave’s wishes there will be no funeral or gathering, but know that he cherished his family and friends.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services- Sandstone, Minnesota.
