Dean Othoudt
September 19, 1933 - November 20, 2020
Dean (Smokey) Othoudt died Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Ecumen of North Branch, Minn. Born in 1933 in Mankato, Minn., and raised in southern and central Minn., Smokey settled in Zimmerman, Minn., and worked for Elk River Cretex until retiring in 1995. Shortly after retiring he moved to Askov, Minn., where he hunted and grew a big garden. Throughout his life he loved to fish, hunt, trap, travel, play golf and spend time with his many friends. Traveling was best, he used to say, when it involved fishing, gambling, or both. He also loved to share stories with his friends in Askov who he would meet every day at 6 a.m., seven days a week.
Smokey was kind, smart, patient, and tough, and he never missed the opportunity to tell a joke. He is survived by wife Kris Olberg, children Kathryn Anderson (Gary), Donald (Gayleen Mattson), Richard (Dawn), Teresa Gatewood (Mike Schramke), grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by first wife Dorothy, daughter Margaret, infant son Alan, parents and siblings Florence Petersen, Harold, Joyce Patterson, Clayton, Lee, David and Iven.
A private service will be held for family on February 1 with a larger celebration of life to be scheduled later for family and friends. Flowers to Dresser-Methven, 124 Maple Ave. E., Mora, MN, 55051. Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremations Services.
