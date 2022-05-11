Donald Tasler
September 18, 1961 - April 26, 2022
Donald “Donnie” Tasler, 60, Denham, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in Moose Lake Village. He was born on September 18, 1961 in St. Paul to Don and Joanne Tasler. They lived in Scandia and in 1977 moved to the Denham area. Donnie attended Willow River High School graduating in 1979. He lived in Arizona for a short time before beginning to work with his Dad in the construction business for many years. His greatest joys in life were traveling to Alaska for fishing and deer hunting in Wisconsin. Donnie will be remembered for being a good person whom loved socializing with his friends, being quick with a joke, and his love to laugh!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Joanne Tasler; and his sister: Cindy Musta.
Donnie will be remembered by his sister: Cheryl; nephews and nieces: Cory (Dawn) Tasler, Keri Bumann, Jacob Musta, Bradley (Lauren) Starbird, and Samantha (David) Neumann; great nieces and nephews: Morgan Tasler, Riley Tasler, Evan Tasler, Wesley Starbird, Brianna Bumann, Adain Bumann, Ellie Bumann, Isabel Bumann, and Abby Musta; and numerous friends. The family would like to thank the Staff at Moose Lake Village for the wonderful care they gave Donnie.
A Celebration of Life will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Corral Bar in Willow River.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake, MN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.