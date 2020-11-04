Donna M. Norgaard
Donna May Norgaard (Nedegaard) was born August 5, 1932 in Askov, Minn. to Emery & Valborg (Miller) Nedegaard. She attended her twelve years of schooling in Askov, Minn. When she started school she could only speak Danish. Her teacher, Emily Nielsen had a very hard time. At the age of 15-18, Donna worked for Dick & Mildred Pedersen in their General Grocery Store and enjoyed meeting people. In 1950 she went to Lincoln Neb. to live with her Aunt & Uncle, Herb & Ruth, and worked at Lincoln General Hospital as a nurses aid. From 1952 to 1957, Donna lived at Buellton, Calif. and worked for Anderson’s Split Pea Soup Restaurants. She had lots of Aunts & Uncles & Families that lived in Solvang, Calif. From 1957 to 1959 she was a Manager at Lunds Grocery Store.
On December 30, 1960 she married Willard Norgaard from Arlington, S.D. Donna and Willie had three children, Jay (Deb) Norgaard, Dawn (Pete) Awsumb, Dirk (Lisa) Norgaard. Donna and Willie adopted two families, Gary & Deann Sundberg, Lonnie (Beth) Sundberg. 18 Grandchildren, Angie (Josh) Nixon, Christopher Norgaard, Nikki Norgaard, Rick (Jess) Bailey, Jenny Bailey, Joe (Heather) Bailey, Zach (Amanda) Awsumb, Kelsey Awsumb, Josh (Cecilie) Norgaard, Jeremy Norgaard, Jacob Norgaard, Trevor (Brianne) Norgaard, Lane Norgaard, Nathan (Chelsey) Sundberg, Melissa (Ted) Ruml, Jonathan (Chelsey) Sundberg, Tara (Mark) Jensen, Brooke (Nathan) Rozeboom. 28 Great Grandchildren, Kallen, Kollins, Zari, Kyra, Nyla Nixon; Elouise & Annelise Norgaard; Maverick & Mila Awsumb; Benjamin Bailey; Blake & Cullen Norgaard; Addie Norgaard; Kyson, Andi, Grace & Aurora Sundberg; Lola, Elijah & Abel Ruml; Lilyahna, Braxton & Kyler Sundberg; Reagan, Jordyn & Maren Jensen; Kade & Aubrey Rozeboom.
While living in Arlington, besides raising three children, she was a custodian at the Citizens State Bank for eight years; Day Care Mom for eight years; Evening Cook at Heritage Steak House for eight years; School Bus Driver for 16 years, which she really enjoyed the dozens of children in her care; and Bowling League Secretary for 20 years.
She was always so happy to be working hard, helping anyone, & giving what she could as this was extremely rewarding to her. Donna was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Edgar L. Herrick Auxiliary.
She was proceeded in death by her Husband Willard Norgaard, her Parents Emery & Valborg Nedegaard, Sister Barbara Knapp, Brother Bruce & Sister In Law Claudia, Great Granddaughter Emma Joy. Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and other Loved Ones.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Methven Funeral Home in Sandstone followed by a private family service at 7 p.m. Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, S.D. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Askov Fair Board.
