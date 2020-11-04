Dorla L. Clark
August 9, 1931 - October 23, 2020
Dorla Louise Clark, 89, Sandstone, died Friday, October 23, 2020 of natural causes in Sandstone Health Care Center where she had been a resident since 2017. She was born on August 9, 1931 south of Askov to John and Louise (Nielsen) Clark. In 1934, she moved to Hazel Park, MI while her father worked in the automobile industry. They returned to MN in 1935 where Dorla lived the remainder of her life. Dorla was baptized and confirmed in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Askov. She was musically inclined and taught herself to play the piano. Dorla attended HC Andersen School in Askov graduating as Valedictorian in 1949. She participated in choir, plays, and other school activities. Dorla attended the St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Duluth graduating in 1952. In 1989, she proudly received a Bachelor of Science in Health Arts from the College of St. Francis in Joliet, IL. Dorla worked at Eitel Hospital in Minneapolis in the surgery department and worked her way up to supervisor of the department. The hospital was absorbed by Abbott Northwestern in 1985 where she worked in the Day Surgery Department for a few years and then for Stratus Health doing chart review for Medicare until her retirement in 2001. Dorla was active as parish nurse and in the Stephen Ministry Programs at Westwood Lutheran Church, St. Louis Park and also very involved in the Association of Operating Nurses as she traveled to many places for conventions. In 2005, Dorla moved to Sandstone. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Askov and the Pine County Historical Society in Askov. She traveled extensively for pleasure including trips to Finland, Denmark, and Sweden.
Dorla was preceded in death by her parents: John and Louise Clark; brother: Ronald Clark and his wife, Carol; and brother-in-law: Dennis Arro.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters: Marilyn Arro and Wanda Clark; brother: Richard Clark; niece: Beverly Clark; nephews: Barry Clark, Brian Clark, Robert Arro, and Kevin (Rachel) Arro; grand-nephew: Grant Arro; and many cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 am in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Askov. Pastor Larry Anderson will officiate. Spring inurnment will be in Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Askov. Memorials are preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the Pine County Historical Society.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.