Earnest L. Borchardt
December 17, 1927 - January 22, 2022
Earnest L. Borchardt passed away January 22, 2022 as the result of injuries from a car accident. He was born on December 17, 1927 in Kettle River Township.
Earnest was preceded in death by parents Arthur and Lena Borchardt, brothers; Arthur, Fred and Robert, Sisters; Emily and Marion.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn of Askov, Minn., daughter Gail (Peter) Hansen of Washington D.C., sons Jon of Tigard, Ore., Roy (Eve) of Houston, Texas, Roger (Lisa) of Sandy, Utah; sister-in-law Gloria Borchardt of Baudette, Minn.; brother-in-law Don (Pam) Jorgensen of Oro Valley Ariz.; nine grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Earnest graduated from Willow River High School and joined the Navy in 1945, serving for three years. He was a member of the plumbers union, Local 15 for 70 years. Arrangements were made by the Cremation Society of Minnesota.
There will be no services.
