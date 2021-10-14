Elizabeth Rutan
October 27, 1958 - October 5, 2021
Elizabeth (Betsi) Galvin Rutan passed away at home in Elk Grove, Calif. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the age of 62. She was born on October 27, 1958 in Sandstone, Minn. to James Patrick and Annelle (Brandes) Galvin. She graduated from Askov High School in 1976 as the class valedictorian, Saint Olaf College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing in 1980, and the University of California-San Francisco School of Nursing with a Master’s Degree in Nursing in 1989.
While growing up in Askov, she was a Danish Junior Folk dancer who later taught it to other children. She excelled at the piano and played the tuba in the high school band as well as being a cheerleader for the basketball and football teams. After moving to California, she continued to read the Askov-American and especially enjoyed Dutch Jones’ column.
Elizabeth started her Nursing career working in the Pediatric ICU (PICU) at the Minneapolis Children’s Hospital. In 1981, she moved to Sacramento, Calif., and started work in the PICU at the Sutter Memorial Hospital. She later worked at UC Davis Medical Center in the PICU and finished her career as the Pediatric Critical Care, Clinical Nurse Specialist. Her main focus was research on and implementation of Family Centered Care in the PICU.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband Peter M. Rutan; Children Caitlin (Russell) Furey of Sacramento, Calif., and Peter A. Rutan of Elk Grove, Calif.; Father James “Pat” Galvin and stepmother Karen Jamison Galvin of Sandstone, Minn.; Siblings John (Leslie) Galvin of West Sacramento, Calif., Kimberly (Robert) Galvin-Garcia of Sacramento, Calif.; Terri Morris of Sandstone, Minn., one niece, five nephews and one grandniece.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Annelle (Brandes) Galvin (2017)
In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth asked that you consider making a donation to the UC Davis Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing student hardship fund. A Go Fund Me site has been set up to facilitate donations. The link is: https://gofund.me/87be86e4
A memorial to Elizabeth’s life will be held at 2 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The service will be live streamed and available at the following link https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1167575. It will also be available for viewing after the service.
