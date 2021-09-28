Evelyn A. Kraetzner
September 22, 1929 - September 23, 2021
Evelyn Antonia (Sprandel) Kraetzner, at 92, of Finlayson, Minnesota, was received into the arms of Jesus on September 23, 2021.
Evelyn was born on September 22, 1929, to Fred and Minnie (Schoenrock) Sprandel of Finlayson, Minnesota, where she was raised on the family farm west of Finlayson, near Pine Lake. Evelyn was baptized into the Christian faith and later confirmed her faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Giese, Minnesota. Evelyn married the love of her life, Clarence, on October 15, 1949, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. After their marriage they moved to South Saint Paul, Minnesota, where they raised a family and resided until 1985 when Clarence retired and they moved back to the Fred Sprandel farm near Finlayson.
While living in South Saint Paul, Evelyn taught the three-year-old Sunday School class for over 30 years, also assisting elderly people with their needs. She enjoyed dancing with Clarence, gardening, baking and canning, among other things. She was well known for her homemade caramel rolls and buns, butterhorns and “hot” pickles. After they moved back to Finlayson, she took up cross country skiing, was involved with the LWML/Women of Peace at Peace Lutheran Church. She also participated in card and sewing clubs.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers; Howard, Herb and Leonard, her sisters; Emily and Alta, her son Dale and her daughter Carol.
Evelyn is survived by her son Robert of Finlayson, Minnesota, her daughter Karen (Bill) Bakewicz of Long Prairie, Minnesota, grandchildren; Jonathan (Christine) Bakewicz, and Rebekah Bakewicz, and three great-grandchildren; Lucia Bakewicz, Judah Bakewicz and Declan Bakewicz.
A funeral service is planned for Evelyn on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, Finlayson, Minnesota with Pastor Philip Hoppe officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Peace Lutheran and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Sandstone, Minnesota
