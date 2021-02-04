Evelyn N. Birkholm
May 6, 1931 - January 26, 2021
Evelyn Nadine Birkholm, 89, Askov, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in Golden Horizons Assisted Living, Sandstone. She was born in Bottineau, ND to John and Pearl (Madsen) Stead on May 6, 1931.
At the age of six, Evelyn moved to Wisconsin with her family, and then to Askov at age 13. She graduated from Askov High School in 1950. Evelyn married the love of her life, Roy Birkholm, in Askov on April 26, 1952. Together they created a beautiful life, raising their three children: Dennis, Robert, and Brian.
Through the years, Evelyn worked as a teacher’s aide in Askov, Bruno and Kerrick. She spent ten years working for the Post Office, eventually becoming the Post Master in Bruno and retired from “the best job she ever had” in 2003. Evelyn was a devoted member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Askov. She loved attending birthday parties with her friends and occupied her free time by playing cards, Sudoku and doing crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, in 2010; parents; brothers, James and Jerry Stead; sisters, Debbie Doty and Judy Knapp; and daughter-in-law, Jody Birkholm.
Evelyn will be dearly missed by her children, Dennis (Carol) Birkholm of Askov, Robert Birkholm of Sturgeon Lake and Brian (Debbie) Birkholm of Willow River; grandchildren, Nadine (Tim) Loew, Brandi (Daniel) Hoffman, Erica (Justin) Rubin, Rachel Birkholm, Brenda (Daniel) Zinter and Heath (Makaria) Birkholm; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Adams of Irving, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Immediate family services are being held in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Askov. Inurnment will be in Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
