Florence J. Gervais
February 23, 1935 - October 7, 2021
Florence Juanita Gervais (Hamm), age 86, of Askov, Minn., passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s in Duluth, Minn. with her family by her side.
Florence was born on February 23, 1935, in Geise, Minn. to E. Floyd and Beryl (Chandler) Hamm. She attended school in a variety of places, including Geise, Kelly Lake, and Hibbing, Minn. On January 5, 1952, Florence married the love of her life, Darrell Gervais. Florence and Darrell raised five beautiful children together, Barbara, Karen, Michele, Douglas and Patricia. Florence worked in St. Paul, Minn. doing the bookkeeping for several companies. In 1988 her and Darrell moved to the Askov area, where she worked at the Sandstone nursing home from 1989 to 1995. Florence loved to bake and cook, she always looked forward to baking Christmas cookies for family and friends. She was a very talented lady and enjoyed doing crafts, especially creating gorgeous wedding flower arrangements, one-of-a-kind wedding cake toppers, and catering for close family and friends. Other hobbies that brought joy to Florence was sewing, taking care of her yard, growing flowers, and gardening. Florence was always up for a new adventure and traveled to many states.
Florence is preceded in death by her parents, E. Floyd and Beryl; her brothers, Lyle and Duane Hamm; and her daughter, Barbara.
Florence is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Darrell; children, Karen (Jim), Michele, Douglas (Mary), Patricia; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for Florence on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Methven Funeral Home in Sandstone, with Pastor Kate Mensing officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place following the service at the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Friesland, Minn.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.