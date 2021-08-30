Gene A. Krogh
March 27, 1940 - August 7, 2021
Gene Allen Krogh of Askov, Minn. died on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Sandstone Health Care Center. He was 81 years old.
Gene was born on March 27, 1940 in Askov to Albert and Josephine (Sorensen) Krogh, second of seven children. He attended Askov High School, graduating with the class of 1958. He enlisted in the US Army in March of 1962 and served until March of 1965. On April 21, 1966 he was united in marriage to Patrice Lorentzen in Minneapolis, Minn. After living a short time in Minneapolis, they moved to Askov, where they raised their two children.
Gene worked in bridge construction and also carpentry work with his Uncle Fred and brother Barry. In the early 70’s Gene and brother Don leased the Standard Station in Askov naming it Krogh’s Standard. Since that time Gene was a trucker owning, operating and maintaining his vehicles. He retired in 2004.
Gene was a volunteer of the Askov Fire Department and a member of the Askov American Legion. He enjoyed mechanics, reading, vehicle repair and body work resulting in his restoration of his 1955 Ford Victoria in 2008.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Josephine, his brothers Lee and Don, niece Linda Anderson and nephew Matthew Krogh.
Gene is survived by his wife of 55 years Pat; son Mike Krogh of Willow River, daughter Lori (Neil) Schanus of Cambridge; sisters, Barbara (Craig) Anderson of Cottage Grove and Edie (Rich) Pearson of Coon Rapids; brothers, Barry Krogh of Minneapolis and Bob (Colleen) Krogh of Sandstone; sisters in law Marilyn Krogh of Askov and Lynnette Krogh of Laguna Woods California; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A private service is being planned.
