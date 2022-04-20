Glen M. Mortensen
April 29, 1930 - February 4, 2022
Glen “Buzz” Marvin Mortensen passed away peacefully on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Essentia Health in Sandstone. He was 91 years old.
Buzz was born on April 29, 1930 in Askov, Minn. He graduated from Askov High School in 1948. He joined the Army in January of 1951 and served until honorably discharged in Decemeber of 1953. Buzz returned to Askov where he met Sally Kelch of Markville and was married on June 12, 1954. They followed his construction jobs from Superior to Two Harbors, Osseo, Blaine, Eveleth, back to Blaine, then back to Askov for a while, Buzz even tried his hand at self-employment refurbishing bowling pins. All the while raising four children,Randy, Julie, Wendy and David, when the kids all graduated, he took a job as an apartment caretaker and moved to Minnetonka then Eagan and eventually back to Askov to stay. After retiring, they bought a place in Donna, Texas, where Buzz spent winters learning to whittle. He spent -his summers tending to his garden and doing small carpentry jobs. Buzz was a long standing member of the Askov American Legion Post 243 and Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
He is preceded in death by parents Harry and Minnie Mortensen; brother Harry Mortensen Jr; sisters, Lucille Cleveland, Joyce Willie, Ila Christensen and Beverly Buchanan.
Buzz is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sally, sister Lois Sahlen, his children, Randy( Cindy) Mortensen,Julie (Pete) Saxe, Wendy (Rob) Best, Dave (Sandy) Mortensen; grandchildren Justin, Danny, Josh, Jaime, Jodi, Stephanie, Terra, Lisha, Craig, Danica, Easton, Jacque, Jordan, Dawson, Randy, Shane, Rani and many great grand children and extended family members and friends.
Services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church by Clara Edin SAM on April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m.
The urnbearers will be the grandchildren, honorary urnbearers will be the great grandchildren.
Burial will follow the service at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Luncheon will follow burial at the Askov Community Center.
