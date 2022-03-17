Ingrid S. Mueller
March 10, 1918 - March 5, 2022
Ingrid Sofia Mueller, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, passed away on March 5, 2022, just five short days from her 104th Birthday. Her son and daughter both spent time with her earlier that day; they were extremely devoted to visiting her on a daily basis. She died peacefully in the evening at Brookdale in Newberg, Ore., where she lived the last nine years. Two of her grandchildren were with her when she passed.
Ingrid was born on March 10, 1918, to Hans and Kristine Bagge in Askov, Minn. She loved talking about her life on the farm in Minnesota and as she got older, often commented that memories of she and her siblings from that time came flooding back. She remained close with all seven of her siblings through the years and family was always extremely important to her.
In 1938 Ingrid moved to Los Angeles, California to be near her brother Dick and his wife Fran. She worked at the Nancy Lee Tea House where she met the love of her life, Oscar Mueller. They were married on May 2, 1942, in Las Vegas. Their son Jerry and daughter Jean were both born in Los Angeles before the family permanently moved to Newberg in 1946.
Oscar and Ingrid lived a simple and very full life. They were not afraid of hard work and spent countless hours raising beautiful gardens, fruit and nut trees, and their own beef and chickens on their farm outside Newberg. Ingrid canned many fruits and vegetables that she stored in her basement “fruit room”. She was also extremely talented at crocheting and knitting and completed many beautiful pieces. Family gatherings and celebrations were plentiful – always celebrating every birthday, anniversary and holiday at their farm with many immediate and extended family members. It was common for their house to be full of grandchildren on the weekends. Saturday evenings at the farm consisted of a great homemade meal, followed by The Lawrence Welk Show and Hee Haw on TV, and card games to finish the night. Several of Ingrid’s siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews made trips to Oregon to visit or attend special celebrations; some even settled in the area. Oscar and Ingrid themselves took several road trips to Minnesota and elsewhere to visit family when they could. They also loved Wallowa Lake and were able to spend many summer vacations there with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Ingrid was loved by many, called “feisty” more than once, was never afraid to set anyone straight, remained competitive at playing cards well into her late 90s and kept her sharp mind until the very end. The hospice team and caretakers at Brookdale shared these same sentiments. They were extremely fond of her and many of them cried when she passed away. The family is grateful for the care she received, and Ingrid commented several times during her time there that she was at a great place.
Ingrid was preceded in death by her husband Oscar Mueller. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Mary Sue Mueller, daughter Jean Erbe, sister Anne Redmond of Minnesota, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
