Jeremy C. Thoennes
October 2, 1974 - February 28, 2022
Jeremy Clark “Spot” Thoennes, age 47, of Sandstone, Minn. passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 28, 2022.
Jeremy was born on October 2, 1974, to Richard and Susan Thoennes in Breckenridge, Minn. He attended school in Breckenridge until the family moved to Sandstone, Minn. in 1985 where he finished school and graduated from East Central High School. Jeremy attended Mankato State University for two years. After leaving school, Jeremy bartended at Rich’s Bar for over 20 years. He loved sports of all kinds, especially his beloved Minnesota Wild Hockey team. Jeremy always had a smile or a quick-witted remark for everyone that he knew. He was someone who always made sure everyone felt welcomed whether it was someone’s first time to Rich’s Bar or if they were a regular customer Jeremy was there with a “How are you doing today, it’s good to see you” greeting. Jeremy’s ability to make people smile and enjoy life will be missed by many.
Jeremy is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry and Lauretta Thoennes and Larry and Violet Rossiter.
Jeremy is survived by his parents, Richard and Susan Thoennes; his brother, Russell (Julie) Olson; his nephews, Jake, Richard; his niece, Kari Olson; and his two very loved puppies, Zeke and J.R..
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jeremy from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sandstone Golf Course on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN.
