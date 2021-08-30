Jerry Franko
November 26, 1938 - August 4, 2021
Jerry Franko, 82, peacefully passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at his home in Askov, Minn., in the loving embrace of his daughters. He was born November 26, 1938, at his home in Clayton, Wisc., to William and Caroline (Dash) Franko. Jerry was raised on a dairy farm where he and his brothers and sisters worked on the family farm as well as helping many neighbors. Jerry attended school in Clayton and lettered in multiple sports. He especially liked baseball and always told us he could hit the ball into the next county.
After graduating from high school in 1957, he worked odd jobs and took a road trip to California with his buddies. On May 14, 1958, he and his twin brother, Jim, enlisted in the Air Force. When joining the service they thought they would see the world but ended up an hour from home in Osceola for basic training. Eventually they did get to see parts of the country being stationed in Alaska, Texas, Mississippi and California. He received an honorable discharge from the Air Force on May 13, 1964.
While stationed at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, Jerry met Artie and they were united in marriage in Santa Maria CA on December 24, 1961. They moved to Askov in November of 1962 where they owned a dairy farm. Jerry worked several part time jobs in the beginning prior to the farm growing and becoming self-sufficient. He took great pride in caring for animals, his land, his family, friends and neighbors. His greatest joy was taking care of his family; his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We have many fond memories of all the times Pop created fun out of ordinary things. We had Sunday ball games, ice-skating rinks, and hooking up an old car hood to a tractor for an “enjoyable” ride; he even made working on the farm not so much work but family time with laughter and sweat. He enjoyed the changing seasons, fishing on the pontoon, bird watching, tinkering in his shop, cards, puzzles and ended up being quite the cook and baker learning all of Gram’s recipes. His most requested dishes were apple pie and crisp which were a favorite treat for his grand kids.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Artie; his son, Ed; his granddaughter, Jazzy; his great grandson, Houston; and his brothers: Archie, William Junior, Lawrence and Albert.
Jerry is survived by four children: David (Tess) Franko, Julie Franko, Jennifer (Pat) Franko-Dynes and Kathy Franko; 10 grandchildren: DeJay Franko, Joshua (Jackie) Franko, Richie (Sam) Franko, Achille Franko, Jacob Franko, Kaidyn (Brittany) Franko, Amelia (Austyn) Franko, Dutch Franko-Dynes, Dakota Franko and Mackenzie Franko; 16 great grandchildren: Cesar, Jamison, Kylam, Terran, Taylor, Austin, Josalynn, Mason, Adrian, Arya, Tayden, Isaiah, William, Eliana, Jerry and Avery; siblings: Marty, Pete, Jean, Jim, Richie, Marian and Linda; and many relatives, friends, and neighbors.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Church of Victory, Askov at Noon. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until Noon. Military honors and a lunch in the church cafeteria will follow the services. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Park Hill Cemetery, Duluth. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.hhkfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
