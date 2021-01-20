Jim Hanratty
July 24, 1937 - January 13, 2021
Jim Hanratty, 83, of Sturgeon Lake, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, surrounded by his family. Jim was born July 24, 1937 at home, near Cloquet, the son of Jim and Jennie (Olive) Hanratty.
Jim graduated from Carlton High School in 1955 and continued his education at Dunwoody Institute. In 1958, Jim graduated and began his work as an electrician. In 1970, Jim began working for Minneapolis Public Schools as an electrician, retiring in 1997.
On June 7, 1958 Jim married Anrita Nielsen in Cloquet, Minnesota.
Jim served his country in the Army Reserve and was a life member of the National Rifle Association.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and spending time at the cabin. Jim enjoyed memorable hunting and fishing trips to Canada, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Colorado. Above all else, Jim enjoyed the time he spent with his family.
Jim was preceded in death by parents, Jim and Jennie (Olive) Hanratty; and sister, Shirley.
He is survived by his wife, Anrita (Nielsen); children, Mark (Mary), Michael (Marggie) and Jeffrey (Kelli); grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, Grace (Kyle) Wallis, Chris Jacob, Dean Kaumavae, Kim (David) Peyok, Tevita (Marissa) Kaumavae; and great grandchildren, Abigail, Theodora, Xander, Villiami; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends, to whom he was a second “Dad”.
Visitation: 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. Memorial Service Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Hamlin - Hansen – Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. A private family inurnment will take place in the spring at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Askov.
