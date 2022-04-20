John S. Zebrasky
John Steven Zebrasky, 69, Bruno, died peacefully on Saturday, February 19, 2022 after a battle with cancer.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. noon Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Bruno.
