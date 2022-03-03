John S. Zebrasky
October 29, 1952 - February 19, 2022
John Steven Zebrasky, 69, Bruno, died peacefully on Saturday, February 19, 2022 after a battle with cancer. John was born in Moose Lake on October 29, 1952 to John and Ruth Zebrasky. John grew up on a farm east of Bruno and graduated from Askov High School. He attended Pine City Vocational and obtained a degree in Mechanical Drafting. John was drafted into the Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam War.
After serving in the Army, John returned to the family farm to continue farming with his father John Sr. Later, John took over the family farm and throughout the years was involved with: dairy farming; raising beef cattle, horses, sheep; and a variety of farm animals. John worked as a boilermaker for several years following in his father’s (John Sr.) footsteps. John was married to his former wife Betty for 25 years and to this union three children were born: Katri, Ben and Eryn. Later, John worked at East Central School for over 15 years. John served on the Park Township Board as chairman for 30 years.
John loved sports, playing basketball and baseball in high school. John coached Bruno youth softball and later coached the Kerrick men’s softball team. John also loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing and especially spending time at the many lakes along the Gunflint Trail while camping and fishing with family and friends. A noteworthy outdoor experience is when John traveled to Australia for an outback “walk about” - making friends and learning about the culture of Australia.
John is preceded in death by parents: John and Ruth Zebrasky; and sister: Arlis Schroeder.
John is remembered by his three children: Katri Zebrasky of Barnum; Ben Zebrasky of Rutledge; and Eryn (Randy) Habisch of Sturgeon Lake; six grandchildren: Ethan, Angelica, Trinity, Jocelyn, Rayne and Lauren; three siblings: Diane Spiegel of Encinitas, Calif.; Cheryl Christensen of Two Harbors; Daryl (Karen) Zebrasky of Park Township; nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends and acquaintances.
A Celebration of Life will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Bruno.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
