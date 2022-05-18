John Thomas Ziegler Sr. and Ramona Irene Wiener Ziegler

Askov, MN (55704)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.