John Thomas Ziegler Sr. and Ramona Irene Wiener Ziegler
July 2, 1929 - November 10, 2021
May 4, 1935 - May 26, 2021
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our parents John Sr. and Ramona Ziegler. Both John and Ramona spent the past two years living near family in Seattle, Wash. They passed away while living in long term care at Village Concepts of Fairwood in Renton, Wash. with their cat Sage. Ramona passed away on May 26, 2021 followed by John Sr. on November 10, 2021. John and Mona spent a major part of their lives as residents of Winona, Minn. where he was an avid fisherman and truck driver for Kwik Trip and Ramona worked at Kmart, sewing, homemaker and a very crafty lady. John was a veteran of the Korean War and retired from his military life in 1970. He enlisted in the Army at age 16 and in 1966 transferred to the Air Force where he eventually retired as a Staff Sargent. His service to his country and as a civilian took the family to Nebraska, Newfoundland, Kansas City, Iowa and Rollingstone, eventually settling in their Winona Maceman Street home.
John Sr., born July 2, 1929 Mission Creek Township, Minn. and Ramona born on May 4, 1935 Hinckley, Minn. They married June 8, 1953 in Pine City Minn. and are survived by their two sons John Jr. (Dorothy) and Patrick (Deanna Andrews). Five grandchildren: Krystle Ziegler, Lauren Hazen, Jacob Ziegler, Jonathan Ziegler and Garrett Ziegler. Three great grand babies Lola and Charlee Bennett and Aayla Hazen.
John was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ramona of 67 years, his twin brother William Ziegler and mother Lillian and step father Gust Hamburg. He is survived by sisters Kay Beckmann of Minneapolis Minn., Loris Hassler (Joe) of St. Louis Park Minn. and Louise Pace (Jim) of Detroit Lakes Minn. and his brother Bill Roos (Sharon) of Waconia Minn. Ramona was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Julia Wiener, Hinckley Minn., a sister Diane Kester of Hinckley Minn., and brother Roland Wiener of Mora Minn. She is survived by a sister Linda Ovik, Grantsburg, Wisc. and brother David Wiener Cambridge, Minn. John and Mona are survived by several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Both John and Mona will be sorely missed by their family and friends. Their cremation has taken place with their burial and Celebration of Life set for Brookpark Cemetery, Minn. on Saturday August 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. The cemetery service will be followed with a lunch at the Pine City Legion Hall. Family and friends of John and Ramona are invited to attend.
