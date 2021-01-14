Judith Thompson
August 25, 1943 - December 31, 2020
Judith J. Thompson, age 77, of Moose Lake, formerly of Mounds View and New Hope, died Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Augustana Mercy Care Center in Moose Lake.
Private graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery with Fr. John Meyer officiating.
Judith Joyce Thompson was born August 25, 1943 in St. Cloud to W. Louis and Pearl (Marquardt) Bissonnette. She graduated from Annandale High School with the Class of 1961. She moved to Minneapolis and was employed at Fannie Farmer Candy. On August 11, 1962, Judy was united in marriage to Jareld Thompson at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale. They lived in South Minneapolis, prior to moving to New Hope to raise their three children. While in New Hope, Judy was employed in food service for the New Hope School District. Judy and Jareld moved to Mounds View, where Judy worked for the local bank. She later provided day care at her home in Mounds View prior to building their cabin in Willow River in 2001. Judy made the best in life despite her hardships; the greatest of these hardships were the deaths of her three sons, Jeff in 1986, Joey in 1987 and Gregory in 2020.
Judy is survived by her husband, Jareld of Moose Lake; grandchild, Abigail Thompson; sisters and brother, Donna (Roger) Rauschendorfer of South Haven, Kathleen (Jerry) Rauschendorfer of Annandale and David Bissonnette (Ron Brandt) of Minneapolis. She was preceded in death by her sons, Gregory, Jeffrey and Joseph.
Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial & Cremation Services of Annandale.
Obituary, Tribute Wall on Funeral Webcast online at www.dingmannfuneral.com
