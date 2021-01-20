Justin J. Schleret
April 10, 1982 - January 13, 2021
Justin Jordan Schleret, age 38, of Sandstone, Minn. passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minn.
Justin was born on April 10, 1982 in Carmichael, California to Gary Schleret and Lynette (Lambert) Waldow. Justin lived in California in his younger days. He moved to Barnum where he attended Barnum Elementary. Justin moved to Sandstone in his teen years, where he attended the ALC school. After school Justin seemed to find his niche in life working with people that had disabilities and became a PCA. He worked at CIP for many years. Justin had many hobbies and passions that he loved to share with people. He was great at inventing things and drawing beautiful pictures that brought places to life. Justin enjoyed taking walks in nature to look for wildlife and to find agates, which he collected. Music and cars went hand in hand in Justin’s world, he loved to drive and listen to music wherever he went. Justin enjoyed having a wardrobe that included the hippest array of hats, jewelry, clothes and shoes. If you wanted to know what the latest fashion was, you just had to look at Justin.
Justin is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Leo Lambert, Sr., Ron Bushman; his grandparents, Felix and Bertha Schleret, and Wendell and Nancy Watson.
Justin is survived by his sons, Jaymeson, Jonah; his stepson, Jordan Haggen; his daughters, Jayla, Faith Grimm; his parents, Gary and Lynette; his sister, Jennifer Schleret; and his brother, Jason Schleret; special friend “Hummingbird”; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
At this time there are no services being planned.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
