Kathleen D. Johnson
October 28, 1946 - May 6, 2022
Kathleen (Kat) “Minochigequay-Does Good Things Woman” Dorothy Johnson, age 75, of Askov, Minn. passed away at Solvay Hospice House with her sons by her side on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Duluth, Minn.
Kat was born on October 28, 1946, in St. Paul, Minn. to John, Jr. and Dorothy (McManus) Oigard. She grew up in the St. Paul area, where she was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Episcopal Church. Kat loved learning new things, graduating from St. Paul Central High School in 1964 and attended classes at Pine Technical College later in life. Throughout her life Kat always worked to support her children. When she lived in St. Paul, Kat became a CNA, then moved on to an Inhalation Therapist, which was a job she loved the most. After moving up to the Askov area she kept working in the nursing home field at the Sandstone Health Care Center, while she started a landscaping business and S&K Sewer which was located out of Askov with her husband. Kat also owned and delivered pizza at Tommy G’s Pizza in Hinckley, Minn. Kat was a people person; you could tell by how well she always dealt with patients or customers. Then Kat found the job that she was cut out to do and became an executive casino host for Grand Casino in Hinckley. Kat retired after 26 years of service in 2020.
Kat’s life wasn’t all about work, her real love was her children and grandchildren. Kat always said her biggest accomplishment in life was raising her four beautiful children. If you would ask Kat what her biggest regret in life was, she would tell you that it was being a single parent and having to work instead of spending time with her children. Kat lived an interesting life and was always doing something new, whether it was raising pigs and chickens, gardening and growing something new, or riding horse with her daughter, she never sat still. Kat loved the outdoors and living in the woods. One of Kat’s favorite places to be was at the end of a dock reading a book or looking out over the lake as it glistened with sun diamonds. During deer season Kat would be out in the woods with the best of the hunters, shooting deer and providing venison for her family.
Kat is preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy; her daughter, Kelly Shawn-Soltau-Sandvig; brother, David Oigard; aunt, Grace Bremer-Otto; ex-husband, Steve Johnson; special friends, Vern Frye and Marlene.
Kat is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Soltau; sons, Joshua (Amanda) Johnson of Askov, Minn., Jeremiah Johnson of Askov, Minn.; grandchildren, Jacob, Nicci, Jordan, Alexandra, Ashley, Amber, Melina, Donovan, Darian; great grandchildren, Owen, Natalie, Cayne, Kaiya, Daytona, Vincent; special friends, Bridie Wickstrom, Patty Sam, Joni “Jones” O’Brien, Ardyce and Jeff Thompson.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Kat at McQuid’s Inn located in Isle, Minn. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 22, 2022, with a memorial service at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor Nate Anderson.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.