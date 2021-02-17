Keith H. Anderson
September 19, 1966 - February 7, 2021
Keith Howard Anderson, 54, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and family by his side.
Keith was born September 19, 1966 at the Cloquet Hospital to Beverly Joan Follett Anderson and Howard Leland Anderson.
Keith is survived by his wife Tracy and his three children, Jesse (Stephanie) Anderson of Cloquet Minn., Alisha (Jeffery) Johnson of McGrath Minn., and Harlee Joan of Finlayson Minn. Seven grandchildren – Jesse J, Chloe, Aubrey, Aizen, Nova, BoDean and Caydence. His sisters Shiloh (Rodney) Ogima Duluth Minn, Tara (Jamie) Hunter Moose Lake Minn., four nephew’s: Jacob, Joshua, Skylar and Blaize (Malkayla).
Keith is preceded in death by his mother Beverly and his father Howard and two infant sisters.
Keith was married to Tracy Lea Milberger on October 16, 1993 in Brookston Minn. at the Immanual Lutheran Church.
Keith worked numerous jobs from his first job at the Cloquet Forestry Center, Pamida, St Louis County land development, deconstruction and construction, maintenance and cook. He was hired at the Department of Corrections in Moose Lake Minn. in 2004. Worked in the kitchen with Aramark and CWF; then with Jim Ray Vending, until Jim passed. M & M Vending with Mike and Marlene LaVigne until July 2020 when the lung cancer started to really take a toll on him.
Keith enjoyed many outdoor sports just as many Minnesota people. Hunting, fishing, hiking and just being out in the woods. His passion however was playing pool, he played leagues and participated in Pool Tournaments for many years starting at the Big Lake Resort when he was a youngster, Rob’s Mahtowa Tavern, Outpost 23 Holyoke, Kettle River Kabinns and the Tower Tap and when we moved to Finlayson after purchasing our first home, he shot pool for The End Zone in Rutledge.
Keith will be missed by so many people. It is amazing the number of lives one person can touch.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Methven Funeral Home in Sandstone, Minn.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.