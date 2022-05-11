Kenneth M. Chambard
November 19, 1927 - April 25, 2022
Kenneth Merle Chambard, originally from Hanska, Minn., passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at the age of 94.
Ken was born November 19, 1927 in Hanska, Minn. His family moved to St Paul, Minn. when Ken was a teenager, and he spent his junior and senior year of school at Humbolt High School where he graduated. Ken served in the US Navy from 1945 to 1947. After Ken’s Navy service he spent time traveling with his cousin and friends across the United States. Alongside his brothers, Ken worked for his father’s plumbing, heating and electric business in addition to working on family farms. In 1957, he married Luella Bakken from Hanska and started a family.
Ken and Lou moved to Sandstone, Minn. in 1964 as Ken began work as a Correctional Officer and was promoted to Mechanical Services Foreman working with inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution Prison. Ken retired after a 20 year career at the FCI in 1984. Retirement from one job created time for new jobs as Ken then worked at the Sandstone Ford Garage and became a School Bus Driver. Ken selflessly served as a volunteer fire fighter for most of his life as the Fire Chief in Hanska, Minnn. and then as a member of the volunteer fire fighter teams at the FCI and for the city of Sandstone, Minn.
Ken was a stoic man who could never say no to lending a hand to anyone. He had a no-nonsense approach to life but balanced his blunt demeanor with an authentic kindness and a deep understanding of duty. A gifted handyman, Ken stubbornly advocated for projects to be done “right” and he was a natural at coming up with smart solutions for all sorts of different challenges.
Ken enjoyed hunting and fishing, cheering on the Vikings and the Twins as well as watching a good Western show or movie. Ken was an adventurous man who lived a full and purposeful life. Ken was a member of the Board of Directors for the Members Credit Union, Post Commander of the Sandstone American Legion, Freemasons, Shriner, V.F.W. and the DAV.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Luella, of 64 years. Ken and Lou have three children. Son, Kent Chambard of Rice Lake, Wisc. and daughters LeAnn (Tom) Gaede of Sandstone, Minn. and Kelli (Mike) Marcott of Hastings, Minn.
Ken’s Grandchildren, who he always had a quarter in his pocket for, are Trevor (Jennifer), Darion (Danielle), Tyler, Tayla, Madeline, Rebecca and Jocelyn. Ken was a proud Great-Grandpa to Marlena, Aven, Raylan and Austin.
Ken is also survived by his sister Shirley Olson and sister-in-law’s Carol Chambard and Joanne Chambard.
Ken was preceded in death by his brothers Alon, Glenn and George and parents Alma and Crosby.
Ken’s family takes solace of his passing in remembering their favorite memories of him and look forward to sharing these at A Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Nora Unitarian Universalist Church, 12333 155th Ave, Hanska, Minn. 56041. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Wisc. is serving the family with arrangements.
