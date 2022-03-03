Kenneth R. Cisar
April 10, 1944- February 22, 2022
Kenneth Ronald Cisar, 77, Birch Creek Twp., died unexpectedly but peacefully on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at his home where he truly loved to be and was so proud of.
He was born on April 10, 1944 to Frank and Georgiann Cisar in Birch Creek Twp. Ken attended country school and later Willow River High School. Besides a short time working in the Twin Cities for Waldorf, Ken was a lifelong resident of Birch Creek Twp and was happy farming through the years. On July 24, 1976, Ken married Barb Larson in Faith Lutheran Church, Sturgeon Lake. Ken dairy farmed until 1991 and then continued beef farming until retiring in 2018 but continued to rent out pasture so he could still have some cows on the property. Ken and Barb loved traveling through the years and made their way through most of the lower 48 states. He also liked to hunt, fish and enjoyed keeping up with the neighborhood happenings! Ken also snowplowed many of his neighbors driveways through the years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barb in 2016; parents: Frank and Georgiann Cisar; and three siblings: Donald Cisar, Bobby Cisar and Shirley Kiminski.
Ken will be lovingly remembered by his three children: Tammy (Monte) Jarvis of Sturgeon Lake; Scott (Wendy) Cisar of Sturgeon Lake; and Mike (Jennifer) Cisar of Rincon, Ga.; grandchildren: Denelle (Chris) Tessmer, Seth Jarvis, Joey Cisar, Liam Cisar, Cordelia Cisar, and Kyla Keyport; great grandchildren: Madison, Jesse, Jorden, and Ryan; siblings: Donna Sheforgen, Duane Cisar, and Sandy (Duane) Olson; numerous nieces, nephews; and special friend and neighbor, Nick Shank.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 11 a.m. until the 12 noon service on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Spring Inurnment will be held in Sunnyside Cemetery, Willow River.
Arrangements are by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
