Larry A. Nelson
May 20, 1949 - January 18, 2022
Larry Arden Nelson, age 72, of Bruno, Minn. passed away unexpectedly at Essentia Health Center in Sandstone, Minn. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Larry was born on May 20, 1949, to Edwin and Nina (Hansen) Nelson in Bruno, Minn., where he grew up and made his home. On May 30, 1987, Larry married the love of his life, Nancy Erickson in Finlayson, Minn. Larry had many hobbies and interests that kept him busy. One of his biggest hobbies was restoring old cars and taking care of his pride and joy, his 1968 Pontiac Tempest. Larry also loved horses, he started raising miniature horses and those little ones meant the world to him. When Larry wasn’t busy with his cars or horses, he loved to paint and do wood working.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Nina Nelson; son, Perry Nelson; grandson, Levi Anderson; father-in-law; mother-in-law; brothers, Don Nelson, Vern Nelson; and his sister-in-law.
Larry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nancy; daughters, Holly (Mark) Goad of Cloquet, Minn., Diana Nelson of Winston, Ore.; brothers, Harry Nelson of Troup, Texas, Lyle (Sherry) Nelson of Arp, Texas; sisters, Barb (Erine) Sharp of Spear Fish, S.D., Dade Molgaard of Bruno, Minn.; nine grandkids, seven great grandkids; three sisters-in-law, five brothers-in-law, his best friends (mini horses) BeeBop and Little Bit (dog) Lucky; many nieces and nephews.
At this time no services are being planned for Larry. A burial will take place at a later date in Bruno, Minn.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
