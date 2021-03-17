Liela J. (Hoiland)Waibel
May 28, 1975 - March 15, 2021
Liela (Hoiland) Waibel (Wetch) passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with Paul by her side. Liela Jean Hoiland was born on May 28, 1975 in Montevideo, Minn. to Alfred and Sandy Hoiland. She was later joined by sister Martha and brother Roy.
Liela was raised in Sandstone, Minn. and graduated from East Central High School, in Sandstone, Minn. in 1993. Later that year she moved to Buffalo, Minn. with Aaron Waibel. They were united in marriage on March 27, 2004. Years later they went their separate ways but remained close friends.
She met Paul Wetch 13 years ago and has been the
love of his life ever since. Has been a step-mom to his three children, Tanner, Noah and McKenna.
Her favorite hobbies were scrapbooking, hunting, fishing, watching dirt track racing and projects with Paul. She loved her dogs, Emma (who met her at Heavens door), Ellie, and Ben.
Liela worked at The Glenn Buffalo, Memory Care and Assisted living for many years. She was loved and admired by staff and residents and their families. After Liela became ill a resident frequently asked “wheres Liela.” Throughout her life she has done nothing but help others, especially the elderly.
Liela will be lovingly remembered by her parents, Alfred and Sandy Hoiland, sister Martha, brother Roy (Anna), nephews Kevin and Alex, niece Kali, great-nephew Levi. Fiance Paul and his children Tanner, Noah, and McKenna. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Edwin and Beatrice Bakken, paternal grandparents Carles and Marjorie Hoiland, uncle and aunt Jack and Cindy Peura and cousin Jeremy Hoiland. And furbaby Emma.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Visitation at 1 p.m. with service at 2 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Bruno, Minn. with Pastor Nate Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Vilstad Cemetery in Bruno, Minn.
