Lowell A. Pogatchnik
September 1, 1934 - September 22, 2021
Lowell Albert (William) Pogatchnik was born to Arthur and Lois (Barry) Pogatchnik in Little Falls Minnesota, on September 1, 1934. The family moved around frequently throughout his childhood around the Little Falls, Cushing and Randall area. During his high school years they lived in Henderson, Minn. He entered the Navy in September 1951 after his Junior year in school. He served with distinction aboard the USS Carpenter during the closing years of the Korean War. He served four years of active duty. In 1957 he joined the active Naval Reserve. On October 6, 1961, he received his officer commission as an Ensign and rose to the rank of full Lieutenant. In 1973, he resigned his commission and finished the last eight of his 31 years with the Army Reserve.
He was baptized in the Catholic faith as an infant and converted to the Lutheran faith in the Navy after receiving instruction while stationed in Hawaii. This was preceded by much correspondence with a Ms. Carol Lieske of Henderson. On June 21, 1956, Lowell married the love of his life, Carol E. Lieske. They had three children Dorane “Duke”, Dean and Bruce. On June 21, 2021 Lowell and Carol celebrated 65 years of marriage. This enduring bond was his greatest Joy.
Lowell received his GED while in the military and attended Mankato Community College for business and accounting after leaving active duty. His schooling led to a job in community banking. The family moved around small town Minnesota as Lowell advanced in his banking career, eventually purchasing his first bank in Kilkenny, Minn. in 1963. The family then moved to Middle River, Minn. in 1967 and eventually to Finlayson in 1974 where the family set its roots.
Buying and growing banks became something Lowell and his family were good at, eventually buying (and sometimes selling) over 15 banks. Lowell was well known and highly respected in the Minnesota Banking community.
Lowell was an avid hunter. He started with pheasant and ducks, found geese in and deer in Middle River, then came western deer, antelope and elk. Eventually Lowell took two hunting trips to Africa. While Lowell made friends easily, his deepest connections came with those he hunted with over many years. Lowell was also an avid golfer at times in his retirement playing daily. Many were his golfing friends. He ended most rounds with more golf balls than he started with.
Lowell died suddenly on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Mercy Hospital, Moose Lake after contracting COVID-19. He had reached the age of 87 years and 21 days. He will be dearly missed. Blessed be his memory.
Lowell is survived by his wife of 65 years Carol (Lieske), sons Dean (Nancy Kay) of Finlayson, Bruce (Nancy Jean) of Finlayson, Grandchildren Tina (Trent) Rabe, Paula (Travis) Diaz, Alexandra, James and Gabby Pogatchnik and Ethan Alleman. Great Grandchildren McKenna and Charlotte Rabe and Rosa and Cora Diaz. Brother Roland of St. Paul Minn., sisters Ardith Savick of St. Clair Minn. and Carol Haddad of Mpls. He is also survived by numerous cherished nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Duke in 2021, grandson Curtis in 1988 and elder brothers Cecil, Jack and Dale.
There will be a public visitation on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Finlayson, Minnesota.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Sandstone, Minnesota
