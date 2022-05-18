Lucille M. Opsahl
September 19, 1930 - May 7, 2022
Lucille Marie Opsahl died suddenly on May 7 while doctors worked lovingly to remove a blockage in her heart. Known as Lucy or Marie to her family and friends, Lucy was 91 years old and went into cardiac arrest during the procedure and was not able to be revived despite the best efforts of her medical team at Abbott Hospital.
Lucy was born September 19, 1930 in Duluth, Minnesota, the oldest of eight children of Lucille W. Bachman and Herman B. Woll. The family moved several times before settling in Duxbury where Lucy spent her teenage years, and she graduated from Hinckley High School in 1948.
After her graduation Lucy traveled to California to marry the love of her life, Donald Opsahl. Lucy and Don raised two sons while living in the North St. Paul area before moving north to Stacy, and have lived for the past three decades on their property near Cloverdale, Minn. They were an adventurous and inseparable couple.
Lucy was a loving, kind, sweet, and generous woman who loved playing the organ, was a voracious reader, and enjoyed the wild flowers, hummingbirds and wildlife that reside on their property. Most of all Lucy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 73 years, Donald; sons David (Susan) Opsahl and Douglas (Mary) Opsahl; grandchildren Kristina (Thomas) Foley, Jessica (Kevin) Kopish, Cora (Brooklyn) Opsahl, and Daniel (Katie) Opsahl; great-grandchildren Nicholas Baggett, Grace Smith, Susan Kopish, Colin Kopish, Mary Jane Opsahl, Delano Opsahl, Lucrece Opsahl and Cyrus Foley; sisters Dorothy Randrup, Karen Brahe-Pedersen, Carole LaDeRoute, Elizabeth (Robert) LaDeRoute; brother Arthur Woll; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents Lucille and Herman Woll; brothers David Woll and Herman Woll; sister Joanne Curnes; brothers-in-law Arnold Randrup, Ole Brahe-Pedersen, Roger Curnes and Charles LaDeRoute; and sister-in-law Betty Woll.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Methven Funeral Home in Hinckley, Minn. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Cloverdale, Minn. A funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. A private family burial is planned.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Zion Lutheran Church, 38523 MN-48, Hinckley, MN 55037.
Arrangements provided by Methven Funeral Home, Tatting Methven Chapel, Hinckley, MN
