Marian L. Voit
July 31, 1929 - March 1, 2021
Marian Lillian Voit (Karvo), age 91, formerly of Finlayson, Minn. passed away on March 1, 2021 at Sterling Point Senior Living in Princeton, Minn.
Marian was born on July 31, 1929 in Finlayson, Minn. to John and Ellen (Mannelin) Karvo. Marian grew up in the Finlayson area, attending and graduating from the Finlayson School district. Throughout her childhood and adult life Marian was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed being part of many church committees, especially the Ladies Aide group, and being a Sunday school teacher. Marian married her first husband, Louis Brabec on June 26, 1948. Tragically, Louis passed away in August 1968. In 1971 on Halloween, Marian married Alvin Voit. Marian was always busy, whether she was being a homemaker, being part of the Thimble Club in the 1940’s, or crocheting to her heart’s content. Even with her hobbies to keep her busy, Marian still found the time to work as the secretary at Finlayson High School for 25 years and raise her children. For 90 years of her life Marian lived in the Finlayson area and was an integral part of the community.
Marian is preceded in death by her parents John and Ellen Karvo; her husbands, Louis Brabec and Alvin Voit; her son, Brian Brabec; her siblings, Roy Karvo, Doris Chapman and Ray Karvo. She is survived by her children, Dean Brabec, Scott (Lynn) Brabec, Peggy (Arnie) Angell; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life at Peace Lutheran Church is being planned for a later date to honor Marian.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
