Marie E. Natalie
October 27, 1933 - January 16, 2022
Marie Evelyn (Tietz) Natalie, age 88 passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 16 at her home in Mission Viejo, Calif. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 5 at: Pacific View Memorial Park & Mortuary 3500 Pacific View Dr. Corona Del Mar, Calif. 92625.
Marie was born in Bruno, Minn. on October 27, 1933. She was the first of six children. At the Chung King Noodle Company in Duluth she met and later married Anthony “Tony” Natalie in 1956. After four months of living/working in Minn. they relocated to Southern California and had two children. This is where they lived the rest of their lives.
Marie was a nurturer not only of people but of animals and gardens. She will missed by all who knew her!
Marie is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Sonja, her husband of 45 years (Tony) 2001 and by both younger brothers Bernard (Bernie) and Robert (Bob) Tietz. She is survived by her son Michael Natalie of Carlsbad, Calif., daughter Mavis Natalie of Trabuco Canyon, Calif., granddaughter McKenzie Normington of Aliso Viejo, Calif., sister-in-law Joyce Tietz, sister-in-law Bonnie Tietz, sister and husband Helen and Norman Larson of Sturgeon Lake, sister and husband Esther and Ray Waletzko of Barnum, sister and husband Marcy and Arlo Hansen of Andover, daughter-in-law Cynthia Natalie, son-in-law Mark Normington and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent to the family at manatalie1957@yahoo.com.
