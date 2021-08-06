Marie J. Milham
January 2, 1942 - June 28, 2021
Marie Johanna Jensen Milham, age 79, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021. Marie was born on January 2, 1942, to Thorvald and Hazel Jensen in Askov, Minn. She graduated from Askov High School in 1960 and started Nursing school at St Lukes Hospital in Duluth Minn., following High School. She married the love of her life James Harry Milham. (Jimmy) on June 14, 1969, in Askov, Minn.
Marie and Jim met on a blind date. Jim came to the door with dark sunglasses and blindly said, “Hi, I am your Blind Date.” Some might say it was love at first sight. They have been in love and outwardly affectionate ever since. After marriage and having two children Erik and Tom, the family moved from St Louis Park, Minn. to Las Vegas, Nev., in 1975. Marie and Jim just celebrated their 52nd Wedding Anniversary on June 14, 2021.
Marie chose to be a stay-at-home mom, later becoming the clinic manager at Planned Parenthood on West Charleston for a time. Marie, for many years, was involved with the American Rose Society and won many awards for her prized roses. She was very involved in the Altar Guild, Quilting, Vacation Bible School and many other activities with Christ Lutheran Church for over 45 years. Just as important and more impactful was Maire’s work with the Cub Scout and Boy Scouts of America. Her love for fun, adventure, and the joy in sculpting little minds has helped guide many Scouts and Scout’s sisters to look toward the stars, find the love and care for nature and crave experiences and adventures outdoors.
Marie was very selfless and devoted to helping others. She was always there for her friends and church family, bringing them meals, taking them to doctor’s appointments, or just talking with them and helping them with anything they were going through. Marie will be missed by many.
When she was younger, Marie made the loving and challenging decision to give two children up for adoption. They were both able to reconnect with her in the past ten years or so, along with their children. Marie welcomed them all into her family with open arms and her loving heart.
Marie was a very caring and loving wife, mom, mother, sister, aunt, den mother, pack mom, troop mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and best friend to many.
Marie is survived by her beloved husband James (Jimmy) Milham of Las Vegas, son Tom Milham of Las Vegas; son Erik (Susan) Milham of Fontana, Calif., and their children Kyle Kibler, Mark Serles and Lauree (RJ) Bokelman, the parents of Marie’s beloved great-grandchildren Wyatt, Parker and Banx; daughter Diane (Eric) Storvick of Mankato, Minn. and their boys Anders, Peder and Kai; son Paul Anderson and Kimberly Anderson of Perham, Minn. and their children Maren, Lauren, Lordes, Clayton, Kjirsten and Bjorn; along with her sister Carolyn (Bill) Steele of Askov, Minn. and their family, brother-in-law Dennis Milham of Willmar, Minn.; and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Marie is preceded in death by her parents Thorvald and Hazel and her two brothers Eric and Leroy.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Aug 21 at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery with a luncheon at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Askov.
