Mark E. Perron
Mark E. Perron passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2022. Preceded in death by parents, Don and Dorothy Perron; sister, Pat Nathe; uncle, Mike Callahan. Survived by wife of 38 years, Barb; son, Mark (Cora); daughter, Jessica; grandchildren, Kori and Grayson; his “girls” Holly & Winnie; siblings, Kay (Randy) McNamara, Don (Anne), Mike (Kat), Jim (Renee), Kevin (Joni) & Kelly (Tao) Nguyen and so many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Mark worked 20 years for US Foods and 12 years for I.S.D 197. Mark loved spending time camping and at his happy place, the cabin, where he hunted, snowmobiled, 4-wheeled, ice fished and hosted numerous pig roasts. He loved spending time with his family and all of our friends. We would like to give a huge thank you to Kerrick Fire & Rescue as well as Pine County Deputy Sheriffs. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mendota VFW at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.