Martha M. Pelto
October 26, 1932 - January 9, 2022
Martha Marion Pelto, age 89, went to be with her Lord Jesus on January 9, 2022 at her home on Upper Pine Lake. Martha was born on October 26, 1932 in her parent’s home in Nisula, Mich.. She was the second of eight children born to John and Selma Lindrus.
Martha graduated from Baraga High School at the age of 16 in 1949. She began work as a billing clerk at the Upper Peninsula Power Company until she married Mervin Pelto in 1953 in Nisula, Mich. She then transitioned to being a bookkeeper/secretary which she did through-out her life in various places.
Martha had an essential part in Mervin’s ministry. She was involved in various church ministries for 44 years. After retiring from the ministry they moved to their present home on Upper Pine Lake. She was then employed by CIP in Sandstone, Minn. until age 75.
Martha and Mervin had four daughters: Cheryl (Bob) Kipp of New Hope, Minn., Gail (Gary) Zikan of Sandstone, Minn., Joanne (Marty) Quinlin of Milan, IL., and Kay (Wayne) Pelto-Lund of McGregor, Minn.
Martha is preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Kipp, her son in law, Wayne Lund, her parents John and Selma Lindrus, sisters Vivian (Don)Grentz, Ruth (Chuck)Normand, and Evelyn (Bob) Turpeinen, and brothers Norman (Virginia)Lindrus and Leslie (Ruth) Lindrus.
She is survived by her husband, three daughters, five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanne (Ron) Pelto and brother, Rodney (Carol) Lindrus, and many nieces and nephews.
