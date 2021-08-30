Mildred M. Sorensen
May 30, 1920 - August 13, 2021
Our beloved Mildred (Millie) Marie Sorensen, age 101 died on August 13, 2021, in the caring community of the Sandstone nursing home.
Millie was the Daughter of Jens Abrahamsen and Mabel Larsen/Abrahamsen.
She was born in Askov, Minn. on May 30, 1920. Attended and graduated H.C. Anderson School of Askov. She married Lewie Sorensen of Askov in 1939. They lived in Superior, Wisc. for 11 years and moved to California in 1959. Millie and Lewie moved back to Askov after her retirement in 1987.
Preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, daughter Wendy McDonnell husband Mickey and infant granddaughter Nicole.
Millie is survived by, eight grandchildren, Tammy Kester and husband Norman, Clay Anderson, Leanne Kent, Bryan McDonnell and wife Ruthie and Ryan McDonnell and wife Jamie; 15 Great grandchildren, Alese Coburn husband Joe, Gabe Kester, Ben Kester, Ashley Anderson, Gavin Anderson, Max Anderson, Michael Lind, Jaredd Cliff, Maleia Cliff, Colton Cliff, Cheyenne McDonnell, Katie McDonnell, Izabelle McDonnell and Ethyn McDonnell; three Great Great Grandchildren, Jayden Johnson, Abi Lind and Ivy Lind.
We were truly blessed to have had her with us for so many years. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be held for Millie on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Askov, Minn. with Pastor Kate Mensing and Pastor Clara Edin officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
