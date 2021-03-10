Mitchell A. Keyport
Mitchell A. Keyport, 62, passed away on February 18, 2021 from an unexpected cardiac event. Even though a failing heart took him away, his love of life left a beacon of light for family and friends.
While serving in the United States Coast Guard, Mitch met the love of his life, Bonnie. They married on December 9, 1978 and had two children, James and Staci. Mitch retired from the Coast Guard as Senior Chief Electricians Mate on June 1, 1998.
He enjoyed several jobs in his retirement. In his leisure time he could be found with his wife creating beautiful things out of old barn wood, perfecting the crust for his delicious homemade pizza, watching the Vikings football or NASCAR, or spending time with his grandkids. He loved his time with his extended family as well. Mitch’s happy place was with Bonnie sitting in the sun, by the water, with a cold beer. He was always quick with a dad joke, no matter the situation.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie; his children and grandchildren, Jame (wife Becky and two children Belle and Marshall Keyport, Staci (husband Tony) Slawik; his mother Viola Keyport; three bothers, Merlin (wife Helen) Keyport, Michael (wife Carmen) Keyport, Martin (wife Lori) Keyport; two sisters Marlys (husband Bill) Hobart, and Michelle (husband Ken) Treece and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Matthew Keyport; two brothers, Marc and Mace Keyport; nephew Chad Keyport; mother in law, Edith Kolaski, father in law Sylvester (Dick) Kolaski.
Visitation was held at the Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home in Marinette, Wisc. on Monday February 22, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Service with full military honors followed at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.