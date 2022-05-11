Nancy Lou Roschen
Nancy passed peacefully at home on April 15 at the age of 88. She was born at home in Spokane, Wash. on a dark November day in 1933. Dark, because the power had been turned off. Her father, Versal “Bud” Mowbray climbed a power pole and reconnected the electricity so his beloved wife, Elenore Wise Mowbray could give birth to their new baby girl. This act landed him in jail for 11 days! When 300 of his friends showed up at his trial to plead for mercy, the judge decided time served would suffice as a sentence.
With this auspicious beginning, Nancy came into the world, a spunky little girl, often up to mischief, but always the apple of her daddy’s eye. In her younger days, Nancy worked as a secretary for the Olympic Hotel in Seattle, Wash. She also worked in various law offices in St. Paul, Minn. It took some time, but Nancy finally found her true love, marrying the tall, handsome Armon Roschen in 1976, and after living in St Paul for many years, the two of them retired to the beautiful northern Minnesota woods near Bruno. They had 45 happy years together, traveling, entertaining and enjoying life. Nancy loved reading, music, entertaining and cooking gourmet meals for friends and family. Everyone said she was the best cook in the family, and she was. She could strike up a conversation with a stranger and they would become friends for life.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Constance Hawes, brothers Denny and Glen Mowbray, daughter Patricia Dobeas and son James West. She is survived by her husband Armon, sisters Gwendolyn Mason and Joyce Soper, brother Marcus Mowbray, daughters Kathleen Jobe and Lisa West, sons Michael and Kevin Mooney, three stepchildren, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Ecumen Hospice team. A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at a later date.
