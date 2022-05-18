Neil W. Koecher
Neil Wilbur Koecher, 55, lifelong resident of Kerrick, MN died unexpectedly on February 24th, 2022.
A Celebration of Neil’s Life will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1 pm in Oak Lake Lutheran Church, Kerrick. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church from Noon until 1 pm.
