Neil W. Koecher
October 16, 1966 - February 24, 2022
Neil Wilbur Koecher, 55, lifelong resident of Kerrick, Minn. died unexpectedly on February 24, 2022 in his home: his favorite place to work and be. He was born in Moose Lake on October 16, 1966 to Wilbur and Donna Koecher.
Neil grew up in Kerrick and graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1985. After high school, he went right to work on the family farm. He grew up next to his father, Wilbur, on the farm which is where he learned a lifelong passion of working hard. His entire life, Neil loved caring for the animals, developed special bonds with all of the cows and really loved raising up the chickens. During the Christmas season, Neil kept a long-standing family tradition alive by cutting Christmas trees and boughs. Some of his hobbies included putting puzzles together, playing cards, snowmobiling, gardening, shooting the breeze with his friends and enjoying a cold beer every now and then. Aside from his love for all things farming, Neil’s true love was for hunting and fishing. He spent countless seasons teaching his nieces and nephews the ins and outs of hunting, always gave them the “good” hunting spots, and created memories along the way that his nieces and nephews will cherish forever.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Koecher; sister, Lisa Koecher; and grandparents, Lawrence and Minnie Koecher and Harold and Bernice Fisher.
His legacy will live on through his loving family: mother, Donna Koecher; sisters, Brenda (John) Ledin, Nancy (Skip) Christenson and Michele (Adam) Hammitt; nieces and nephews, Miranda, Alyssa, Aron, Kalli and Josh; dear friend, Douglas Nelson; and a long list of very close friends.
A Celebration of Neil’s Life will be held in the Spring. For updates on service details and/or to share a memory of Neil, please visit: hhkfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
