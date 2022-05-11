Peggy Cahoon
Peggy Cahoon passed away peacefully on May 2, 2022. A devout Christian, committed educator and community leader, and beloved friend and family member, Peggy will be greatly missed by the countless people whose lives she touched.
Peggy loved music and had an insatiable desire to expand her horizons – be it culinary, travel, politics, books, etc. She was opinionated but open-minded; brilliant but practical; accomplished but humble; and firm but kind.
Peggy was the first of seven children born to Claudius and Laura Layng Billman in Bruno, Minn. Though nonplussed by farm work, she adored her siblings and attending school, which planted the seed for her subsequent career as a teacher and principal.
Peggy married Kenneth Cahoon in 1947; three years later, they had their only child, Jane. In 1954, Peggy got a job teaching under a provisional license and returned to college. In 1960, she graduated from UMD, Duluth with a degree in elementary education. In 1962, Peggy and Ken sold their farm in Bruno and moved to Grindstone Lake in Sandstone, where Peggy taught 5th grade.
Peggy received her Masters in Elementary Education in 1968 and served as Principal of the Elementary schools at Sandstone (1968-1983) and Hinckley (1983-1987). She was an active member of the Hinckley/Sandstone community, teaching Sunday school, serving on the local, district and state PTAs, and chairing numerous boards (Christian Women’s Club, County Principal’s Association, Hospital Board, etc.).
In 1998, Ken and Peggy moved to Friendship Village in Bloomington, Minn. In addition to playing the piano and organ at services, Peggy served as Council President and chaired the Health Committee.
Peggy was preceded in death by Kenneth, her husband of 62 years. Together, they enjoyed travel, spending time on the lake, and hosting family get togethers. Theirs was a true partnership filled with mutual respect, shared faith, tenderness and laughter.
She is survived by daughter Jane McNaught, granddaughter Heather and her husband Brian Gilpin, two great grandchildren, siblings Gary Billman and Mary Nault, and an extended family who adored her.
