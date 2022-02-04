Phillip J. Heinz Jr.
October 30, 1955 - January 28, 2022
Phillip J. Heinz, Jr., 66, Willow River, died Friday, January 28, 2022 at his home. He was born in Sandstone to Phillip, Sr. and Winifred Heinz on October 30, 1955. Phillip attended Willow River High School graduating in 1973. He farmed and raised beef cattle through the years and also work utility construction for Wright’s Construction. He loved gardening, hunting, fishing and truly enjoyed making sure the birds were fed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Heinz, Sr.
Phillip is survived by his significant other, DelRose Lake; mother: Winifred Heinz; two sisters: Christine (Terry) Stepan and Jeanne (Mike) Layland; two brothers: Karl Heinz and Peter (Sandy) Heinz; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
