Randell W. Robinson
April 9, 1960 - November 25, 2020
Randell (Randy) Wade Robinson, age 60, passed away in our Tucson home on November 25, 2020 from heart failure. Son of Archie Robinson, Arlene Schelinder and Carol Robinson all of Duquette, Minn.
Randy’s family included, his wife Donna L. Robinson of Globe, Ariz., his children Rachel, Little Randy and Justin of Salt Lake, Utah and Michael, Anna and Ashley. Stepdaughters; Angel Hutchinson, Nickie (Adrian) Valdez of Tucson, Ariz. Grandchildren; Patience, Confidence, Karma, Clarity, Whitney, Madison (Maddie), Bryanne, Shianne, Dominic, Wesley, Wyatt, Maddox and Emily. Siblings Mark, Sharron and Warren Sagvault, Sharie and Jessie Robinson, Steven and Carrie Schelinder all of Kerrick, Minn. His mother and father-in-law, John and Karen Bryan of Tucson. Sister-in-law April (Raymond) and Ashley, Dolly, Gilbert, Angie and the kids. Childhood friend Dennis Johnson of Minnesota and Arizona, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, too many to mention.
Randy worked many places in his life. He owned and operated AAA Discount M.H. Movers, A-Afordable and Budget M.H. Trans. Inc. Best driver mobile homes have ever seen in Arizona/nationwide.Rest in peace Honey.
He was loved by so many. Randy loved his wife, family, children and grandchildren, his pigs, chickens and German Shepherds Britneanne and Kujo.
I gained a heavenly husband and an angel, rest honey, my forever love - your wife Donna.
Randy was proceeded in death by his father, Archie, daughter Rachel, his father-in-law John and Kujo (his German shepherd).
