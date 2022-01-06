Randy M. VanGuilder
March 15, 1950 - December 21, 2021
Randy M. VanGuilder, 71, Clear Creek Twp., died Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in Essentia Health, Moose Lake. She was born on March 15, 1950 in Sandstone to Rudolph and Anna Bloom. She grew up in Nickerson and attended Askov High School graduating in 1967. On March 18, 1967, Randy married James VanGuilder in Nickerson. They lived in Clear Creek Twp. Randy was a store manager at the Duquette General Store, worked at the Willow River Video Store, and later worked for Nemadji Research as a data analyst where she retired in 2020. Randy loved spending time with her family and especially cherished the time with her grandchildren and great grand babies. She had a blast with all the grandchildren and they were all truly a major part of her life. Randy also liked gardening flowers and baking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; son: Brian; four brothers: Ralph Bloom, Walt Bloom, Marvin Bloom, and Ray Bloom; and a sister-in-law: Bonnie Stadin.
Randy will be lovingly remembered by her two children: Rob (April) VanGuilder and Amy VanGuilder (Chris Gockowski); nine grandchildren; Wyatt, Hailey, Nevan, Brady, Tyler (Brianna), Jordyn (Ilya), Corina (Brad), Breanna, and Dalila; eight great grandchildren: Zach, Olivia, Michael, Sophie, Irina, Easton, Maya, and Bella; eight siblings: Richard Bloom, Ann (Glen) Johnson, Harry Bloom, Eva Makela, Linda (Rick) Hovila, Karen (Jeff) Degerstrom, Loren Bloom, and Lyle (Diane) Bloom; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Joyce and Louis Hultgren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 10 am until the 11 am Memorial Service on Friday, January 7, 2022 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Pastor Nathan Anderson will officiate. Following the service, there will be lunch and fellowship at the Soo Line Event Center, Moose Lake.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
