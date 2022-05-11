Richard M. Kirby Jr.
September 15, 1947 - May 2, 2022
Richard Morrison Kirby, Jr., age 74, of Sandstone, Minn. passed away at Essentia Health-Sandstone Campus on May 2, 2022.
A memorial service will be held for Richard at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Danforth Community Church with Pastor Peter Dobson officiating. Burial with military honors will take place at Spring Park Cemetery in Sandstone following the service.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
