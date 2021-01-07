Richard Molgaard
Richard Molgaard, age 82, formerly of Sandstone, passed away at Elderwood of Hinckley on December 28, 2020.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife of 51 years, Ramona.
He is survived by son, Michael Molgaard; daughter Lisa (Dan) Herstad; grandchildren, Jacob and Emma; sisters Elsie and Anna; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
