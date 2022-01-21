Richard “Richy” Anderson
October 20, 1964 - January 9, 2022
Richard “Richy” Fritz Anderson, age 57, of Sandstone, Minn. passed away at Essentia Health Center in Sandstone, Minn. on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Richy was born on October 20, 1964 to Leslie and Virginia (Mortenson) Anderson in Sandstone, Minn. He attended high school in Hinckley and Mounds View, Minn. For most of his life Richy resided in Hinckley, but for the last four years he lived in Dell Grove Township, Sandstone, Minn. On December 24, 1987, Richy married his wife, Anne Will. Together Richy and Anne raised two children, Ashley and Andrew. Throughout his life Richy provided for his family driving truck. For 20 years he drove at DAKA Corporation and then decided to operate his own trucking company for the last seven years. Richy had many interests and hobbies that included wood working, fishing, deer hunting, and watching the birds and deer around his home. During the winter Richy would get excited when there was enough snow for snowmobiling, during the rest of the year he enjoyed many adventures going for drives throughout the state.
Richy is preceded in death by his grandparents, Florence and Fritz Mortenson, Andrew and Louise Anderson, brother, Kenneth Anderson, and father-in-law, Dennis Will.
Richy is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Anne; his children, Ashley Paschall and Andrew Anderson; grandsons, Cole Millhollin, Austin Kehn, Jameson Paschall, Timothy Paschall; parents, Virginia Ellis and Leslie Anderson; sisters, Kari (Kelly) O’Donovan and Reena Ellis; brother, Keith Anderson; mother-in-law, Carol Will; sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Gerard) Bennett and Denice (Mike) Miller; many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date at this time.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.