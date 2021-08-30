Riley J. Ludwig
October 16, 1992 - August 5, 2021
Riley James Ludwig, age 28, of Plymouth, Minn. passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2021.
Riley James Ludwig was born on October 16, 1992, to David and Pamela Ludwig. He lived in Sandstone, Minn., and attended East Central School, graduating in 2011. After graduation he attended college in Stevens Point, Wisc., and Bemidji, Minn., pursuing a degree in Forestry Management. He was currently living in Plymouth, Minn., working as a HyVee Service Manager.
Riley loved being an East Central Eagle and was still wearing some of the sweatshirts up to his last days. He excelled in academics from preschool through graduation, and loved playing football, baseball and being a percussionist in the EC Band.
Riley will always be remembered by his unique and funny sense of humor. His interests included hunting, fishing, pruning trees, dogs, nature, strong coffee and homemade cookies. He valued time spent with family, especially with his big brother, Spencer, who could always find a way to get “Riles” to burst into laughter which usually happened in settings requiring silence. Riley’s passion for life was unique in that Riley being the surveyor he was, would find out the very “things” that brought purpose and joy to most friends/family, and that led to his interests being diverse because what was meaningful to him was the relationships that came from it. A comment made by many who knew him was that he was “an easy to love guy.” Riley also enjoyed listening to music and singing out loud his favorite songs. A recent favorite song was “Holy Water” by We the Kingdom. His Christian faith led him to being baptized again last year to reaffirm his faith in Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior.
It may seem that all the dreams we had for Riley are now gone, but of all the dreams we could have hoped for, the greatest one of all was fulfilled. We will get to see him again in heaven.
Riley will be extremely missed and loved by his family, friends and his dog Loggins. He is survived by his father David (Melissa) Ludwig, mother Pamela (Dan) Kolker, brother Spencer (Jeanette) Ludwig. Grandparents: Opal Mattson, Clarence (Linda) Mattson. His blended family members include Cole Bjornson, Megan and Jake Rossou and Zack, Zoey and Zeeva; Cody and Alyssa Bjornson and Abram, Greyson, Ellet and Arlee; Quincy Kolker, Kendra Kolker, Zaden and Zoey.
A funeral service was held for Riley, on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Sandstone Evangelical Free Church in Sandstone, Minn. with Pastor Chris Cundiff officiating. Burial took place at the Danforth Cemetery located in Danforth Township.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
