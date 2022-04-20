Robert W. Wallner
June 6, 1938 - April 8, 2022
Robert “Bob” William Wallner, 83, of Duluth died Friday, April 8, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital surrounded by family. Bob was born on June 6, 1938 in Bruno, Minn. to Edwin and Adeline (Domning) Wallner.
Bob attended grade school in Bruno, graduated from Askov High School and attended Vo-Tech where he studied carpentry. He married Helga Larsen on June 20, 1959 in Askov. Bob served in the Army during Vietnam era.
Bob was the owner of RWC,lnc. for 34 years, retiring in 2003. During his career, Bob was a member and past president of the Arrowhead Home Builders Association, a charter member of the Minnesota State Builders Association and was inducted into the Minnesota Builders Hall of Fame, and for many years, Bob was a Life Director for the National Association of Home Builders.
He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, with the biggest projects being the addition to the church and faithfully plowing the snow for 34 years, American Legion in Askov, a past member of Duluth Hts. Community Club and helping with the Winter Frolic, a past member of the Northland Optimist Club, a past member of the BPO Elks. Bob loved hunting, the annual venison sausage making party, fishing, snowmobiling and being a member of the Turtle Patrol. He enjoyed traveling, visiting Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Europe, all 50 states and especially his trip to London on the Concord. He loved old cars and was particularly proud of his ‘56 Ford and his old Ford tractor that he used in his garden. Bob enjoyed having family and friends at the cabin, first at Lake Vermillion and later years at Island Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John H. Wallner; a daughter, Kim Bettina Ruhnke. Bob is survived by his wife, Helga; a daughter, Marcella Wallner of Duluth; a sister, Judith (Tom Renner) Burdick of Mound, Minn.; brothers, Richard (Louise) of Cottonwood, Ariz., Gerald of Virginia, Minn. and Lawrence of Mesa, Ariz.; sisters-in-law, Arlene Wallner of Olympia, Wash. and Ruth Wagner of Williston, N.D.; seven grandchildren, Bettina, Danielle, Brock, Kaylene, Monica, Rachel and Mariah; seven great-grandchildren, Bamlaak, Davion, Connor, Christopher, Janie, Hazel and Nico.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Dougherty Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. 410 North Arlington Ave. Rev Noah Johnson officiating. Memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or St. Luke’s Foundation would be appreciated. Entombment at Sunrise Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the Minnesota Army National Honor Guard. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 East 2nd Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.