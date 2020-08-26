Robyn L. Anderson
April 30, 1947 - August 16, 2020
Robyn (Robb) Lee Anderson, 73, of Finlayson, passed away August 16, 2020 at Essentia Health in Sandstone.
Robb was born in Duluth, Minn. on April 30, 1947 to Edward and Arlean Anderson of Denham, Minn. Robb grew up in Denham, attending school in Denham, then Willow River. He graduated from Willow River in 1965. Shortly after graduation he entered the Air Force. He spent four years in the Air Force, stationed in England, Lybia and other far away places. Robb returned to Denham after his discharge from the Air Force, from there he attended Barber School in St. Paul. Robb opened his first barbershop in 1971.
Robb met his future bride shortly after his return to Denham. Robb married Hope Lindholm on October 27, 1973 in Denham, Minn. Robb and Hope made their home in Finlayson to help run the family beef farm. The following year Robb and Hope had their daughter, Lisa.
Robb continued his career as a barber in Moose Lake and Willow River until September 3, 2016 when he finally retired.
Robb enjoyed many activities through out his life. He could always be found doing some kind of sporting activity; softball, hunting, golf, bowling, horeshoes, cross country skiing and camping. Robb and Hope spent many years camping at Dufours Campground in Danbury, Wisc. His greatest joy over the last 12 years was watching his granddaughter, Madison dance and play sports.
Robb is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Hope of 46 years; daughter, Lisa (Jerry) Kuhlman; granddaughter, Madison Kuhlman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike (Sue) Lindholm, Kim (Mark) Hassett; niece Sara Lindholm; nephews, Aaron (Karin) Hassett, Alex (Zoey) Hassett; special feline friend, Ginger; plus cousins and numerous friends.
A visitation will be held for Robb from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rutledge Community Center with military honors at 1 p.m. on August, 29, 2020.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(Published in the Pine County Courier 8.27.20)
