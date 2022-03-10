Sharon R. Mosbek
May 5, 1955 - February 28, 2022
Sharon Rae Mosbek, age 66, of Finlayson, Minn. passed away peacefully on February 28, 2022, after a two year long battle fighting pancreatic cancer, at her home with her family by her side.
Sharon was born in Indianapolis, Ind. on May 5, 1955, to Ray and Pauline (Weiler) Lynch. Throughout her life Sharon enjoyed living in many different towns between North Dakota and Minnesota. She spent time in Fargo, N.D. attending school while she lived there. Sharon them moved to Minn. and attended school in Sandstone, Minn. after that she moved to Young America, Minn., Elk River, Minn. and settled in Finlayson, Minn. for the later years with her husband, Eugene (Gene) Mosbek. Gene and Sharon were married on May 24, 1975. Together they raised two energetic sons and loved teaching their children how to enjoy life. Sharon worked at a few different jobs which included being a receptionist and bookkeeper at Gene’s Auto Repair. Sharon wasn’t a person to sit still and liked to do yard work, which included gardening and planting new things each year. She also loved to do it yourself home improvements, seeing how much better she could make it look than the people on the shows. If there was a free moment Sharon would suggest to Gene lets take a trip whether it was spending a weekend at the cabin, going fishing, riding four-wheeler, attending county fairs, heading out on the road to a new place, or playing bingo. The thing that brought the most joy to Sharon’s life though was seeing her husband, children and grandchildren happy. She loved to see her family enjoying life as she did. Holidays were absolutely Sharon’s best times of the year; she would decorate for each holiday bringing smiles to the faces to everyone that came to the house.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Ray Lynch and Pauline Gullingrud; brother, Roger Lynch; and sister, Linda Miller.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Eugene Mosbek; her sons, Timothy (Brooke) Mosbek, their children Brennon and Nolan, of Andover, Minn., Thomas (Michelle) Mosbek, their children Jaden and Emmett of Elk River, Minn.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date in April or May at Peace Lutheran Church in Finlayson, Minn.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.